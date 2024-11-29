Daniel Jones: I’m looking to get better, see where I can help out

Daniel Jones officially joined the Vikings on Friday and the quarterback said he plans to balance individual and team goals for the rest of the season.

Jones was waived by the Giants last Saturday and he agreed to sign to the Vikings’ practice squad on Wednesday, so he has a lot of work to do when it comes to getting the new offense under his belt. Jones said “it’s on me to catch up” so that he can be in position to assist the team if given the opportunity.

While he’s doing that, Jones said he’ll also be trying to improve his own skills.

“I think you’re always looking to grow and improve and to work on your craft,” Jones said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “See where you can get better and pick up certain things. So yeah, I’m looking forward to that, but more so just to help out, to be part of a good quarterback room, part of a good offense and see where I can help.”

Neither Jones nor Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell have engaged in discussions about what the quarterback’s long-term future might be in Minnesota, but ideas about what that might look like will likely come into focus as the season winds down.