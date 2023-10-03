Daniel Jones: It was unacceptable and I let the team down

Sunday night’s game at MetLife Stadium featured a lot of cutaways to Taylor Swift in the crowd, but she wasn’t there on Monday night and one of the lasting images of that game was Giants head coach Brian Daboll angrily throwing a tablet down after showing quarterback Daniel Jones something on it.

The exchange came after Jones threw an interception that Seahawks rookie corner Devon Witherspoon returned for a touchdown late in the third quarter. That play was part of a miserable night for Jones and the entire Giants offense as they gave up 11 sacks and turned the ball over three times during a 24-3 loss.

In his postgame press conference, Daboll said he wouldn’t share the “particulars” of his conversation with Jones but gave the gist of what he didn’t like about what he wanted Jones to do on that play.

“Well, obviously not throw an interception,” Daboll said.

The 11 sacks make it clear that the offensive issues were widespread and the absence of running back Saquon Barkley didn’t do anything to help the Giants either, but Jones was only pointing the finger at himself after the loss. He called the interception a “terrible decision and awful mistake” that was part of a miserable night.

“I mean obviously I didn’t play well enough,” Jones said. “It was unacceptable and I let the team down, so I’ve got to fix it. I’ve got to work hard to get it right and I’m going to do that.”

The Giants are now 1-3 and they’ve been outscored 94-15 in their three losses, which is an easy way to illustrate how bad they’ve played in those games. Trips to Miami and Buffalo are on tap for the next two weeks, so Daboll, Jones and everyone else have to do a lot of work quickly if they want to keep things from going totally off the rails.