Daniel Jones “still processing” if he’ll remain with Giants through end of season

Quarterback Daniel Jones met the media on Thursday for the first time since the team announced that he has been benched in favor of Tommy DeVito.

Jones opened his press conference with a statement calling the chance to play for the Giants “a dream come true” and said he understood the decision because “I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results.” Jones went on to say that he is “excited for the next opportunity and know there’s a lot of good football in front of me.”

That football won’t come with the Giants, who have demoted Jones to the fourth-string and had him standing on the field as a scout team safety on Thursday. The Giants can’t bar Jones from coming to practices while he’s on the roster, but Jones could agree to a different arrangement and he suggested that’s a possibility when asked if he plans to remain around the team for the rest of the year.

“I think I’m still kinda processing,” Jones said, via SNY. “For now, I’m doing the best I can to help Tommy prepare, help the team prepare. That’s what I’m going to do right now.”

Jones’s injury guarantee for next season is the reason why he’s not doing anything more than throwing passes at practice and he said there were some talks with the team about it because he “badly” wants to play, but it seems clear that any future snaps he takes will be in a different uniform.