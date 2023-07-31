 Skip navigation
Danielle Hunter: I want to be a Viking forever

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:39 PM

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and the team agreed to a new contract for the 2023 season over the weekend and it includes a clause that will keep the Vikings from using the franchise tag on Hunter after the season.

That doesn’t mean Hunter is planning on catching the first flight out of Minnesota when the season comes to an end, however. While past talks on a long-term extension didn’t lead to an agreement, Hunter told reporters on Monday that he would still like to work out a way to remain with the team.

“I want to be a Viking forever,” Hunter said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press.

Hunter is guaranteed $17 million for the 2023 season and any next steps will be determined in large part on the kind of production he puts up in the coming months.