Danielle Hunter takes NFL lead with ninth sack of the season on Monday night

When Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter took down 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on Monday night, it was Hunter’s ninth sack of the season — the most in the NFL.

Amid some talk that Hunter could be traded before next week’s deadline, Hunter is showing that he’s one of the league’s truly elite pass rushers, and that he should command a high price in a trade. But he’s also showing that if the 3-4 Vikings have playoff hopes, they should hold onto him.

Monday night’s sack was the 80th of Hunter’s NFL career, which moved him ahead of Everson Griffen for seventh all-time in Vikings history.

Hunter leads T.J. Watt, who is second in the NFL with eight sacks this season, and Myles Garrett, who is third with 7.5. At his current pace, Hunter would rack up 22 sacks in a 17-game season, and if his play gets the Vikings back into the playoff race, he’s going to get some Defensive Player of the Year consideration.