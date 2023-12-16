Danielle Hunter tops 14 sacks, $3 million in incentives for the season

When Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was unhappy with his contract this offseason, the team placated him with a new deal that paid him $17 million guaranteed this year, and gave him the potential to earn another $3 million in incentives. Today against the Bengals, Hunter assured himself of the full $20 million.

Hunter’s contract calls for him to get $3 million in bonuses if he hits 14 sacks for the season, and his sack on the Bengals’ first possession gave him 14.5 this year.

The sack itself was a strange play: The Bengals called for a trick play on which tight end Tanner Hudson had the ball and was looking to pass, and Hudson didn’t seem to notice that quarterback Jake Browning was open. Hunter took Hudson down, which counts as a sack even though Hudson isn’t a quarterback, and that gave Hunter his $3 million bonus.

Hunter is currently just half a sack behind Khalil Mack for the league lead. Hunter becomes a free agent in March, and he’s likely to sign another lucrative contract after a strong season this yer.