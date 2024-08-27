 Skip navigation
Tua has not seen Flores' public comments
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Darius Robinson placed on IR as Cardinals pare down roster

  
Published August 27, 2024 05:18 PM

Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson will miss at least four games due to the calf injury he suffered last week.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve and designated for return in the regular season as the Cardinals cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Christian Jones will also have a chance to return to action after an ankle injury, but running back Tony Jones won’t be able to return to the active roster as NFL rules only allow two players to be designated for return on cutdown day.

The Cardinals confirmed reports that they waived quarterback Desmond Ridder, which leaves Clayton Tune as the only backup to Kyler Murray in Arizona.

Wide receivers Andre Baccellia, Dan Chisena, and Tejhuan Palmer; linebackers Markus Bailey, Krys Barnes, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Trevor Nowaske, and Tyreke Smith; offensive linemen Jackson Barton, Marquis Hayes Jr., Keith Ismael, and Elijah Wilkinson; running backs Michael Carter and Hassan Hall; defensive linemen T.J. Carter, Phil Hoskins, Naquan Jones, Myles Murphy, and Ben Stille; defensive backs Andre Chachere, Jaden Davis, Bobby Price, and Divaad Wilson; and tight ends Bernhard Seikovits, Blake Whiteheart, and Sage Surratt were waived or released to round out the team’s moves.