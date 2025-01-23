 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daron Payne, Bobby Wagner remain out of practice for Commanders

  
Published January 23, 2025 04:23 PM

The Commanders remained without two key defensive players at practice on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee, finger) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. Wagner missed two practices last week before playing against Detroit and Payne was limited in practice during the week.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel (illness) was added to the report after missing practice. Guard Sam Cosmi was also out and he will miss Sunday’s game after tearing his ACL against the Lions.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (rib) returned to practice. Ferrell was limited and Ertz was a full participant.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (shoulder), wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hip), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (rest), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder) were limited participants.