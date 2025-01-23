Daron Payne, Bobby Wagner remain out of practice for Commanders

The Commanders remained without two key defensive players at practice on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee, finger) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. Wagner missed two practices last week before playing against Detroit and Payne was limited in practice during the week.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel (illness) was added to the report after missing practice. Guard Sam Cosmi was also out and he will miss Sunday’s game after tearing his ACL against the Lions.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (rib) returned to practice. Ferrell was limited and Ertz was a full participant.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (shoulder), wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hip), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (rest), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder) were limited participants.