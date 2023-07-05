 Skip navigation
Darrelle Revis’ mom to present him for Hall of Fame

  
Published July 5, 2023 03:55 PM

Darrelle Revis chose his mother, Diana Askew, to present him for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

Revis is part of the Class of 2023.

He repeatedly has mentioned Askew’s influence steering him in the right direction. Her support continues every day, he said, according to the Hall of Fame.

In 11 seasons with four teams, Revis received numerous accolades, including first-team All-Pro four times, seven Pro Bowls and a selection to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

In Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots, Revis started at left cornerback and recorded one sack and one solo tackle in the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seahawks.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Tickets for Enshrinement are available at www.profootballhof.com/tickets.