Darrelle Revis targets NFLPA, Jerry Jones

Last week, Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis had a simple question for the NFL Players Association, following the decision to place in-house counsel Heather McPhee on paid administrative leave. This week, Revis was more pointed, as to both the NFLPA and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Revis expressed concern on social media about Jones’s chronic effort to violate the labor deal by negotiating directly with players, and by the union’s failure to say or do anything about it.

“As players, after every game we don’t get a choice,” Revis said. “We’re put in front of the media and held accountable. Win or lose, missed tackle or game-saving play, it doesn’t matter — we have to answer. That’s part of the job. And that’s why it’s unacceptable to see our union leadership avoid that same responsibility now.

“My question last week about a recent ESPN article remains unanswered, and now Jerry Jones feels comfortable publicly humiliating our union. I don’t know if filing a grievance is necessarily the right battle at this moment, since the fine to him under the CBA amounts to pennies.

“But doing nothing is not an option.

“At the very least, the NFLPA should be saying it does not condone what Jerry is doing, that all options are on the table, and reminding players that if ownership ever tries to deal with them directly while represented, they should contact their agent and the union immediately.

“The bigger issue is respect. Jerry’s actions show that owners have no problem taking advantage of us, and when our union fails to respond, it sends the message that they’ll be able to do the same in the next CBA negotiations if the current leadership remains in place.

“Every player — past, present, and future — deserves a union they can trust to protect and support them.”

The gesture confirms that Revis is a name to watch, as the NFLPA ostensibly looks for a new executive director. And I say “ostensibly” for one simple reason. It’s possible that the interim executive director will leverage his current title into essentially slamming the door on other potential candidates.

Former NFL quarterback Matt Schaub, who has urged an immediate grievance against Jones for directly negotiating with linebacker Micah Parsons, has officially declared his intention to pursue the job. Revis hasn’t yet, but it’s starting to feel inevitable that he will.