Darren Waller: Giants’ offense is just not good enough

The Giants’ offense turned in an ugly performance in Monday night’s 24-3 loss to the Seahawks, and Giants tight end Darren Waller couldn’t explain it afterward.

Waller, who caught three passes for 21 yards, talked in hushed tones in the postgame locker room about how difficult it was to see himself and his teammates play like that.

“I don’t ever take the field expecting to put a performance like that on display, on any team I’ve been on,” Waller said. “Offense is just not good enough in all facets. I don’t even have to really say — it’s just not good enough. . . . I see the talent, I see the guys we’ve got, I see the type of vision we had in the spring, the excitement we had on offense, and I just don’t know. I ain’t got a lot of words right now. Sorry.”

The Giants are now 1-3 on the season, and their offense has played exactly one good half through four games, the second half of the Cardinals in which they came from behind to earn their only win. They’re a last-place team with a bad offense and they have to get things fixed in a hurry.