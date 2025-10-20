 Skip navigation
Darren Waller week-to-week with pectoral strain

  
Published October 20, 2025 02:02 PM

Dolphins tight end Darren Waller is dealing with an injury, but it shouldn’t keep him sidelined for too long.

According to multiple reports, Waller suffered a pectoral strain during Sunday’s loss to the Browns and is considered week-to-week.

Had Waller suffered a full tear, he would have been out for the year.

Waller came out of retirement during the summer to play for Miami. He’s caught 10 passes for 117 yards with four touchdowns so far this season.

He was on the field for 16 offensive snaps before departing the Week 7 contest with the injury.