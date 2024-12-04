Davante Adams: I would love to be here next year, a lot I can’t control

Questions about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s plans for 2025 have come up frequently in recent weeks and one of his Jets teammates fielded one about his own future on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Davante Adams joined the team in a trade earlier this season and said that he has enjoyed being with the team. He remains under contract for two more years, but the deal calls for salary cap hit of more than $38 million each year. Staying under the terms of that deal seems unlikely and Adams said that it’s one of many things to be sorted out.

“That’s a great question and I truly don’t have the answer to it right now. I would love to be a part of this football team. I love these guys. I came in day one, I was welcomed. . . . It’s a business and there’s a lot of pieces contractually. Obviously with Aaron’s future and a lot of things I can’t control. Just gonna finish this year off strong. Hopefully we do enough to where everybody’s feeling like it’s the right thing to do for us to stay here. After this year, we’ll assess and figure it out.”

The Jets need to hire a new head coach and General Manager before making any kind of concrete plans for the 2025 season, so it will be a while before we know what Adams will be doing come the offseason.