Davante Adams trade sparks three-point swing in betting line for Jets-Steelers

The impact of Davante Adams on the Jets is to be determined. He has already impacted the betting line for Sunday night’s visit by his new team to Pittsburgh.

At DraftKings sports book, the Jets went from 1.5-point underdogs to 1.5-point favorites following the acquisition of Adams.

Is one player who is brand new to the Jets worth a three-point swing? It seems like a lot.

Unless, of course, the potential change in quarterbacks from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson also was a factor in the relatively sharp movement of the spread.

Whatever the line, it’s a huge game for the Jets. A loss drops them to 2-5, further narrowing an already tight window for the Jets to make it to the playoffs.