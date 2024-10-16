 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_241016.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Lions dethrone Chiefs at No. 1
nbc_pft_rodgersfreepass_241016.jpg
Does Saleh firing give Rodgers a ‘free pass’?
nbc_pft_coopervadams_2410116.jpg
The stronger move: Cooper to BUF or Adams to NYJ?

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_241016.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Lions dethrone Chiefs at No. 1
nbc_pft_rodgersfreepass_241016.jpg
Does Saleh firing give Rodgers a ‘free pass’?
nbc_pft_coopervadams_2410116.jpg
The stronger move: Cooper to BUF or Adams to NYJ?

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams trade sparks three-point swing in betting line for Jets-Steelers

  
Published October 16, 2024 09:14 AM

The impact of Davante Adams on the Jets is to be determined. He has already impacted the betting line for Sunday night’s visit by his new team to Pittsburgh.

At DraftKings sports book, the Jets went from 1.5-point underdogs to 1.5-point favorites following the acquisition of Adams.

Is one player who is brand new to the Jets worth a three-point swing? It seems like a lot.

Unless, of course, the potential change in quarterbacks from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson also was a factor in the relatively sharp movement of the spread.

Whatever the line, it’s a huge game for the Jets. A loss drops them to 2-5, further narrowing an already tight window for the Jets to make it to the playoffs.