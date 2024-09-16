 Skip navigation
David Bell’s hip injury will require surgery

  
Published September 16, 2024 12:55 PM

Browns receiver David Bell is going to miss substantial time with the hip injury he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday news conference that Bell will require surgery.

A third-round pick in 2022, Bell had caught three passes for 27 yards in Sunday’s game. Stefanski noted he gave Bell a game ball.

Stefanski added that running back Pierre Strong is week-to-week with the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. Edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo was checked for a concussion and was cleared.

Additionally, Stefanski did not rule out tight end David Njoku for Sunday’s game against the Giants. Njoku missed Week 2 after suffering an ankle injury in the season-opening loss to the Cowboys.