Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

David Carr: Derek Carr’s free agency will be a “long process”

  
Published February 20, 2023 08:03 PM
nbc_pft_carrlandingspotsdraft_230215
February 15, 2023 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Derek Carr, naming the Saints, Jets, Panthers, and Buccaneers as early frontrunners.

Quarterback Derek Carr has been a free agent for a week. The market for unrestricted free agents opens in less than three weeks.

Time, as they say, is a-wastin’.

Carr’s brother, David, said Monday on NFL Network that Derek nevertheless plans to take his time.

It’s gonna be a long process ,” David Carr said, via NFL.com. “He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be.”

That’s fine, but his head start on the rest of the market is going to quickly evaporate, especially with the Scouting Combine (a/k/a Tampering Central) just a week away. That’s when teams and agent of impending free agents begin to talk serious turkey.

The problem for Carr is that interested teams already know that there will be other options, via free agency or trade. Those options, as a practical matter, already exist. (Indeed, the tampering already has begun.)

And so for the same reason Carr is taking his time, other teams are taking their time, too. With an unprecedented game of quarterback musical chairs about to get rolling, the fact that the music started a little early for Carr doesn’t really matter all that much.

The challenge for every quarterback, Carr included, will be to do the right deal at the right time. Teams looking for quarterbacks will move on to Plan B and so on, and the overall money in the budget also will evaporate, quickly.