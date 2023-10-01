David Njoku’s status remains uncertain after suffering burns on Friday
Browns tight end David Njoku unexpectedly appeared on the injury report on Saturday, after suffering burns to his face and arm in a household accident, involving a fire pit.
Via Kimberley Martin of ESPN.com, Njoku has arrived for the game wearing a mask to cover the burns on his face.
Coach Kevin Stefanski told Martin on Saturday night that they won’t know whether Njoku can play until he tries to put on a helmet.
“Until we’re able to see what the face and the forehead look like, it’s hard to say,” Stefanski told Martin. “He’s adamant he’s going to play, but again — he’s gotta be able to put a helmet on. It’s hard to predict there.”
Njoku’s status will be official within the next hour, when the Browns announce their inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Browns.