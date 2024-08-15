Davis Mills hasn’t practiced this week after injuring ribs in preseason game

Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills has not practiced this week.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Mills is “good” but didn’t elaborate on why Mills didn’t take reps Tuesday or Wednesday an wasn’t on the field Thursday.

“Everything is good with Davis. Feel good about Davis,” Ryans said, via video from Adam Wexler of SportsTalk790. “He did a really good job for us all throughout training camp and preseason, so feel really good about Davis.”

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Mills took a hit to the ribs in the preseason game against the Steelers, but adds that the injury is not a long-term issue.

In the weather-shortened Hall of Fame Game, Mills started and played 25 snaps, with Case Keenum getting 17 and Tim Boyle eight. Last Friday, starter C.J. Stroud started and played six snaps, followed by Mills (23), Keenum (18) and Boyle (15).

Boyle likely will see more snaps if Mills doesn’t play Saturday against the Giants.