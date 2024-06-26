Davon Godchaux hopes for a “fair” contract extension before camp starts

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux is entering the final year of his contract, set to make $7.15 million in 2024. He wants a contract extension to stay in New England.

Godchaux responded to a social media post asking him about a long-term deal.

“Hopefully we can get something done that’s fair to me and my team before camp starts!” Godchaux wrote. “I love NE. I would love to retire here, but it’s has to make sense for us! What I do on the football field in the trenches most of time doesn’t show on the stat sheet but turn on the film you will see it if ‘U know’ ball! Would love to finish my career here in NE but it has to make sense to me and my team!”

He has spent the past three seasons with the Patriots, signing two two-year contracts. Godchaux has played all 41 possible games and started 40 of those in his time in New England.

He has 183 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Patriots.

Godchaux, 29, has no guaranteed money for this season.