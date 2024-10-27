Davon Godchaux on Aaron Rodgers: He doesn’t look the same

The Jets fell to 2-6 on Sunday with their fifth straight loss. After the game, Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux offered a blunt assessment of the current status of Aaron Rodgers’s performance.

“Hall of Fame quarterback,” Godchaux told reporters, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “Hate to see him go out that way. . . . He definitely don’t look the same. He kept moving back there — shit, I could run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all.”

Rodgers had only 233 passing yards, his 31st game in a row without throwing for 300 yards. It’s the longest streak without a 300-yard game since Byron Leftwich started 31 consecutive straight for the Jaguars, Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers from 2004 to 2012.

As their playoff chances begin to fade, it will be interesting to see whether he keeps pushing through the various injuries that have been bothering him this season. Or whether he’ll slip to IR and call it a season. And possibly a career.