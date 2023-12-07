Dawson Knox feeling “fresh” as he returns from IR

Bills tight end Dawson Knox was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and got in a full practice — a sign he may be on track to play in this weekend’s game against the Chiefs.

Knox underwent wrist surgery in October and told reporters on Wednesday that he’s feeling “fresh” after being sidelined for several weeks.

“Got some great time to get the legs back ready,” Knox said, via Patrick Warren of the team’s website. “Wrist feels great — big shoutout to the strength staff and training staff here, just put in the hours, put in the extra time. But just thankful to be back with the team. Those weeks on IR can be long.”

In his fifth season, Knox’s production has dipped from what it was in 2022 — when he was a Pro Bowler for the first time. In seven games, Knox has just 15 receptions for 102 yards with a touchdown. He’s been on the field for 68 percent of the offensive snaps in games he’s played.

Fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid — the 25th overall pick of this year’s draft — has emerged as one of Allen’s top weapons. He’s caught 56 passes for 474 yards with two TDs.

“It’s been so exciting just seeing him take his game to the next level, seeing him gain some confidence,” Knox said. “I know that feeling as a rookie coming in, your head spinning, you’re just trying to line up in the right spot but we’ve been lining him up everywhere and he’s been catching everything he’s been thrown.”

Still, Knox can be a key addition, particularly if he’s able to play against Kansas City on Sunday. In last year’s Week 6 matchup between the two teams, Knox caught a 14-yard touchdown from Allen with 1:04 on the clock to give Buffalo a 24-20 victory.

“The challenges that he presents for [a] defense, he’s been extremely valuable not just in the pass game, but in the run game as well, and [defenses] have to take into account for that,” Allen said Wednesday. “We’re just going to play it by ear and the more that we can get them involved in the offense, the better we will be this year.”