DE Will Anderson misses practice, but LB Azeez Al-Shaair, S Jimmie Ward limited

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. He left Thursday’s loss to the Jets but briefly returned before leaving for good.

He had no stats in eight snaps.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (calf/shoulder), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (groin/shoulder), defensive end Dylan Horton (illness) and running back Dameon Pierce (groin) also missed the session.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle), defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip), offensive guard Shaq Mason (hip), cornerback Jeff Okudah (quad), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) were limited.

Offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (concussion) was a full participant.