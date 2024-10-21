 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Hopkins missed fourth quarter of Sunday’s game with lower leg soreness

  
Published October 21, 2024 12:51 PM

When Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Bills, he was asked about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins not playing in the fourth quarter and said he did not have an update on the veteran’s condition.

Callahan shed more light on why Hopkins didn’t play at the end of the 34-10 loss when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Callahan said that Hopkins was dealing with lower leg soreness in the calf and Achilles area.

“We’ll see how he comes out of it,” Callahan said.

Hopkins lost two yards on his only catch of the day and has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on the season. With the Titans off to a 1-5 start, his name has come up as a trade possibility for teams in the market for a wideout and it doesn’t sound like Sunday’s issue would keep a deal from happening.