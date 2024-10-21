DeAndre Hopkins missed fourth quarter of Sunday’s game with lower leg soreness

When Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Bills, he was asked about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins not playing in the fourth quarter and said he did not have an update on the veteran’s condition.

Callahan shed more light on why Hopkins didn’t play at the end of the 34-10 loss when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Callahan said that Hopkins was dealing with lower leg soreness in the calf and Achilles area.

“We’ll see how he comes out of it,” Callahan said.

Hopkins lost two yards on his only catch of the day and has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on the season. With the Titans off to a 1-5 start, his name has come up as a trade possibility for teams in the market for a wideout and it doesn’t sound like Sunday’s issue would keep a deal from happening.