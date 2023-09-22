DeAndre Hopkins out of practice Friday, will travel to Cleveland

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be in Cleveland this weekend, but it’s unclear if he’ll be in the Titans’ lineup on Sunday.

Hopkins did not practice on Friday because of the ankle injury that he’s been dealing with for the last couple of weeks. Hopkins played without practicing at all in Week Two and he said on Friday that he hopes to be able to give it a go against the Browns as well.

“It’s not really moreso improved or a different situation,” Hopkins said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “It’s just the plan of me going into the game being able to play at my best. . . . I think each situation is different depending on the player. I’ve played a lot of ball. Missed very few games. Just trusting the plan and just ready to go out when my number is called.”

Hopkins had four catches for 40 yards in Tennessee’s overtime win last Sunday.

The only Titans player ruled out is guard Peter Skoronski, who also didn’t play last weekend and is reportedly recovering from an appendectomy.