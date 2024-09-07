 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins plans to play, may be limited with knee injury

  
Published September 7, 2024 06:24 PM

Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play on Sunday against the Bears. Whether he’ll play the whole game is a separate question.

Hopkins is listed as questionable with a knee injury but is set to play at Chicago, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. But it’s uncertain if he’ll be able to get a full workload as he deals with a painful knee injury.

This week Hopkins revealed that he tore his MCL five weeks ago, and that has limited his availability for training camp and the preseason.

If Hopkins is less than 100 percent, Titans quarterback Will Levis will rely more on wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.

The Titans are four-point underdogs at Chicago.