DeAndre Hopkins: Playing for the Titans is the happiest I’ve been in any organization

After spending seven seasons with the Texans and three with the Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is heading into his second season with the Titans. And he couldn’t be happier.

Hopkins said today that there’s nowhere else he’d rather be than playing for the Titans.

“I love Tennessee. I love what Miss Amy [Adams Strunk, the Titans’ owner] is doing,” Hopkins said, via the Tennessean. “I think this is the happiest I’ve been in any organization, so I’ll just let that speak for itself.”

After injuries plagued him for his last two years in Arizona, Hopkins bounced back last year, playing in all 17 games and catching 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. At age 32 he’s not quite the player he once was, but he heads into 2024 as the Titans’ No. 1 receiver. And in the final year of his contract, he may be looking to sign a new deal to remain in Tennessee in 2025 and beyond.