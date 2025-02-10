DeAndre Hopkins questions the “touchy calls” in Super Bowl LIX

The Chiefs have had enough of the conspiracy theory that the NFL’s officials are colluding in their favor. They didn’t have much go their way Sunday, and one of the newest Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins, pointed out the “touchy calls” that went against them in the 40-22 loss to the Eagles.

“It’s my first year being with the Chiefs, and I saw a lot of things in the media about the refs, but . . . what y’all gonna say now about the refs and us when there was a lot of touchy calls? Are y’all gonna report that? Are y’all gonna talk about the refs now?” Hopkins asked rhetorically.

The Eagles had eight penalties to the Chiefs’ seven, but Kansas City had 75 yards in penalties to the 59 for Philadelphia.

The Chiefs had two questionable unnecessary roughness penalties. Trent McDuffie’s hit on Dallas Goedert on an incompletion gave the Eagles an automatic first down on what would have been fourth-and-5 and led to Philadelphia’s first touchdown; and Nick Bolton’s tick-tack shove of Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles an automatic first down instead of a third-and-26 before the half.

Officiating, though, was not why the Chiefs got whipped by the Eagles.

Philadelphia was steamrolled, with only two late touchdowns keeping it from being one of the worst blowouts in Super Bowl history.