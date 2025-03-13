Deatrich Wise agrees to one-year deal with Commanders

The Commanders doubled down on agreements with former Patriots on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive lineman Deatrich Wise. The pact is worth $5 million.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones played with Wise in New England and is set to do the same in Washington after agreeing to his own deal with the Commanders.

Wise was a 2017 fourth-round pick and he’s spent his entire career with the Patriots. He appeared in 15 games last season and had 29 tackles, five sacks, and three passes over the course of the year.

The Commanders are also adding Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman to their defensive line, so there will be an infusion of experience up front in Washington.