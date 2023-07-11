Deebo Samuel abruptly ends interview when asked about Eagles

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has had plenty to say about the Eagles this offseason, but he’s apparently done dealing with that topic.

Samuel, who has previously said the 49ers would have beaten the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game if Brock Purdy had been healthy, was asked about that in an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio.

“I mean, I said what I said,” Samuel replied.

Samuel was then asked about the 49ers-Eagles rematch this season.

“I don’t know. Just wait until Week 13, 12, whatever week it is, and we’ll show you,” Samuel said.

With that, a woman’s voice, apparently the public relations person who arranged the interview, was heard saying, “Hey, guys, alright, we’re good to go.” And that was the end of the interview, with Samuel apparently too upset about being asked about the Eagles to continue.

Gelb said he was told he would get 15 minutes with Samuel, but that Samuel talked for only five or six minutes. It’s unclear why Samuel suddenly refused to talk about a subject he was willing to discuss earlier, but it surely won’t be the last time Samuel is asked about the Eagles.