nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Deebo Samuel blames “frustration” for yelling at K Jake Moody, striking LS Taybor Pepper

  
Published November 10, 2024 06:02 PM

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel confronted teammate Jake Moody on the sideline after the kicker missed a third field goal Sunday. Long snapper Taybor Pepper stood up for Moody, prompting Samuel to grab Pepper around the neck.

The teammate-on-teammate crime played out on national television as the 49ers looked like they were melting down with 3:09 remaining.

“He was telling him to lock in, and we know what our job is, and we got us. It’s hard being a specialist and sometimes it’s feast or famine,” Pepper said, via video from NBC Sports Bay Area.

Samuel said he was frustrated that Moody didn’t put the game away with a 44-yard kick with 3:09 left. Moody also missed from 49 and 50 yards in his return from a high-ankle sprain, going 2-for-5.

“Normally, I don’t even get like that, but just frustrated in the heat of battle. You know, really close game, and I kind of got out of character a little bit,” Samuel said. “I’ll talk to Moody, and we’ll get past it.”

Moody, who was returning from a high-ankle sprain, kicked a 44-yard game-winner on the final play as the 49ers held off the Bucs 23-20.

“I think he had a little dog in him, a little motivation to go out there and make the field goal,” Samuel said. “I was talking to him. At first, I wasn’t saying nothing like crazy to him. I was just kind of frustrated at the time. But he went out there and won the game, and he wasn’t bothered by it. So, we’ll move past it.”

All was well after the win as Moody said he does not need an apology from Samuel.