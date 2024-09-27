 Skip navigation
Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for 49ers

  
The 49ers injury report for this Sunday looks a lot better than it did last week.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice on Thursday after missing last week’s game and Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. He’s listed as questionable, so he has a chance of playing against the Patriots.

Tight end George Kittle (hamstring) also missed last Sunday, but he declared himself good to go on Thursday. Neither he nor quarterback Brock Purdy (back) received injury designations.

Left tackle Trent Williams missed practice Wednesday with an illness before returning on Thursday. He was back out on Friday and is listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (triceps) is out while linebacker Dee Winters (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (foot), and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) are the team’s other questionable players.