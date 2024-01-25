Deebo Samuel will return to practice on Thursday as a limited participant

There is positive news on the 49ers injury front.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during his press conference that receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will be limited in Thursday’s practice.

Asked if that meant Samuel’s shoulder was feeling better, Shanahan replied, “Enough to be limited.”

Samuel suffered the injury during last week’s victory over the Packers. He had two catches for 24 yards before having to exit the contest.

Shanahan added that everyone else on the injury report should remain the same.

San Francisco’s 53-man roster is quite healthy entering the conference title game. The 49ers listed defensive end Arik Armstead (foot, knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), defensive back George Odum (biceps), and cornerback Ambry Thomas (head) as full participants in practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams received Wednesday rest days.