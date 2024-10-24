 Skip navigation
DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor up to full participation

  
Published October 24, 2024 03:54 PM

The Colts are moving closer to full strength.

Thursday’s injury report shows that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were both bumped up from limited to full participation. If both players tolerated the upgrade well, they should be in good shape to play against the Texans on Sunday.

Buckner will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play, but Taylor is already on the 53-man roster.

Several other Colts also took steps in the right direction on Thursday. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back), wide receiver Josh Downs (groin, toe), center Ryan Kelly (calf), cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle), and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) were full participants after sitting out on Wednesday. Defensive end Genard Avery (foot) and linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder) remained out.