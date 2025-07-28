 Skip navigation
Deion Sanders reveals he made a will in May, thinking he might not be here

  
Published July 28, 2025 10:24 AM

Deion Sanders and his medical team plan to discuss his health at a press conference today. Ahead of that press conference, it’s been revealed that Sanders’ health issues are serious enough that he wrote his will in May, thinking he might not live much longer.

In a video released late last night but shot by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., on May 9, Coach Prime talks about how concerned he was about his health.

“Mentally, emotionally, last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here,” Sanders said.

A month after making that video, Sanders said everything is OK. And he looked and sounded healthy when he attended the Big 12 media days this month in his capacity as Colorado’s head coach. And Sanders Jr. also posted on social media that his father had “a hard fought battle, but it was a battle that was fought and won.”

Whatever the unspecified health issue was, it was serious enough that it was a major concern for Sanders as recently as a few months ago. More clarity should come today.