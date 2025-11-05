 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud ruled out for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

  
Published November 5, 2025 03:33 PM

The Texans will not have their starting quarterback when they face the division-rival Jaguars on Sunday.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that C.J. Stroud has been ruled out for Week 10 due to the concussion he sustained in the Week 9 loss to the Broncos.

Stroud did not participate in the day’s practice. Given that he’s already been ruled out, he may not get on the field all week.

With Stroud sidelined, Davis Mills is set to make his first start of the season. He was 17-of-30 passing for 137 yards in Sunday’s loss to Denver in relief of Stroud. That was Mills’ second appearance of the season. He previously completed 2-of-4 passes in mop-up duty during Houston’s 44-10 victory over Baltimore on Oct. 10.

Mills has not started a game since 2022 — the year before the club drafted Stroud. In his 40 career appearances with 26 starts, Mills has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 6,327 yards with 35 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Houston’s first full injury report of Week 10 will be released later on Wednesday.