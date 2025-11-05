DeMeco Ryans: C.J. Stroud ruled out for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

The Texans will not have their starting quarterback when they face the division-rival Jaguars on Sunday.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that C.J. Stroud has been ruled out for Week 10 due to the concussion he sustained in the Week 9 loss to the Broncos.

Stroud did not participate in the day’s practice. Given that he’s already been ruled out, he may not get on the field all week.

With Stroud sidelined, Davis Mills is set to make his first start of the season. He was 17-of-30 passing for 137 yards in Sunday’s loss to Denver in relief of Stroud. That was Mills’ second appearance of the season. He previously completed 2-of-4 passes in mop-up duty during Houston’s 44-10 victory over Baltimore on Oct. 10.

Mills has not started a game since 2022 — the year before the club drafted Stroud. In his 40 career appearances with 26 starts, Mills has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 6,327 yards with 35 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Houston’s first full injury report of Week 10 will be released later on Wednesday.