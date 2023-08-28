DeMeco Ryans confirms C.J. Stroud will start Week One for Texans

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has officially been named the starter.

After Sunday night’s preseason finale, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that Stroud had earned the starting job.

“C.J. will be our Week One starter in Baltimore,” Ryans said.

That’s no surprise. Stroud has been getting most of the work with the first-string offense throughout training camp and the preseason, and the Texans didn’t draft him to stand on the sideline. But Ryans had been resisting making it official — until now.

Both Ryan and Stroud declined to discuss the details of the conversation they had when Ryans informed Stroud that he would be the starter, but Stroud said he appreciated Ryans’ vote of confidence in him.

“Blessed to be a starter at so young in this league,” the 21-year-old Stroud said.

Now the Texans will hope that Stroud plays in a way that justifies their belief in him.