DeMeco Ryans: We’re still evaluating Stefon Diggs’ knee injury

  
Published October 28, 2024 02:22 PM

Texans receiver Stefon Diggs had to exit Sunday’s win over the Colts with a non-contact right knee injury in the third quarter.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans did not have much of an update on the injury’s severity after the game and that was the same case on Monday.

“For Diggs, we’re still evaluating,” Ryans said in his press conference. “We’ll see where he is.”

Diggs was able to walk off the field under his own power before going to get X-rays.

He caught five passes for 82 yards before leaving the game. Through the first eight weeks, Diggs has recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards with three touchdowns.