DeMeco Ryans: Will Anderson “doing real good” in recovery from ankle injury

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson has missed some time this month with an ankle injury, but it looks like the 2023 defensive rookie of the year is on the right path for the September 8 opener against the Colts.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans offered an update on where things stand with Anderson on Monday. He stopped short of ruling Anderson in for the divisional matchup, but he placed the second-year player firmly on the path to the lineup.

“Yeah, we’ll see where Will is over the next couple of days,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Will has been doing really good.”

The Texans added Danielle Hunter this offseason in hopes of building a formidable duo off the edges of the defense. If all continues to go their way, they’ll get a long look at the partnership right out of the gate.