 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Pocono

Top Clips

nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans will call defensive plays in Houston

  
Published July 26, 2023 02:21 PM

DeMeco Ryans’ work as a defensive coordinator with the 49ers put him in position to become the new Texans head coach and he will be holding onto one of his job responsibilities from San Francisco in his new home.

When Ryans took the job, he said he had not made any decision about whether or not he would call the defensive plays. He told reporters at the team’s training camp on Wednesday that he will be calling the plays to start off the season, but suggested that it may not be a permanent arrangement.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Ryans said, via Shaun Bijani of Sports Radio 610.

Matt Burke is the defensive coordinator for the Texans and will assist Ryans in putting together the weekly plans on that side of the ball.