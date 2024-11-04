Dennis Allen: I’m disappointed, but I love that organization and the city of New Orleans

The Saints fired Dennis Allen on Monday, ending his tenure with the club after Sunday’s 23-22 loss to the Panthers.

Allen first joined the Saints back in 2006 as an assistant coach, working with the club through 2010. He returned to the organization in 2015 and served as defensive coordinator until he was promoted to head coach in 2022.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports noted on Monday that he spoke with Allen, who expressed his love for the Saints and New Orleans.

“Of course I’m disappointed, but I love that organization, I love the people in there, and will always have so much love for the city of New Orleans,” Allen told Glazer. “I always will!”

Allen departs the Saints with an 18-25 record from 2022-2024.