Dennis Allen: I’m just going to keep fighting the same way I have since I’ve been here

The Saints lost their seventh straight game on Sunday and that would be bad news for head coach Dennis Allen in any circumstance.

The fact that the loss came against a 1-7 Panthers team and involved blowing a lead in the final minutes only makes things more uncomfortable for Allen. At his postgame press conference, Allen, who is now 18-25 over his entire tenure in New Orleans, was asked what gave him confidence that he remains the right guy for the job. Allen said it was hard to answer that after a loss before pivoting to say that he plans to keep doing things the same way.

“I have to be better for our guys,” Allen said. “Here’s what I’ll say: I’m going to keep coming in every day and fighting my ass off, just like I have every single day that I’ve been here. I’ll just keep doing that.”

Allen said he doesn’t believe “as a rule” that midseason changes to the coaching staff “is the difference,” but it’s hard to imagine too many others in New Orleans signing off on the idea that they can keep doing the same things while expecting different results.