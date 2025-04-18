Dennis Allen will have Kyler Gordon learn a second (and maybe a third) position

The Bears recently made Kyler Gordon the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants Gordon to become more than that, though.

Allen said he wants Gordon to practice a second position so Gordon can get on the field more in the base defense.

“Does he go outside and compete at outside corner? Does he compete some at safety?” Allen said Thursday, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “I’ve told him that he needs to be learning both of those spots, and we’ll figure out where that second position, where he can go in and compete and hopefully we’ll find some more playing time for him.

“He’s played more outside corner, so obviously that would be the comfort level. But some of the things that I’ve seen him do and the way that he fits in the run game tells me that he could be a fit at safety also.”

Gordon played 78 percent of the snaps in 15 games last season, the fewest percentage of snaps he has played in his career. He played more outside corner as a rookie and played 97 percent of the snaps in the 14 games he played.

He will work on becoming as good at doing other things as well as he plays slot corner. Gordon has five interceptions and 17 pass breakups in three seasons.

“A lot of things that we look for in the nickel position, he has that skillset,” Allen said. “He’s got coverage skills. He’s highly intelligent. One of the things that impressed me the most was how they played him last year. He lined up to the [wide side of the] field, but he got into the box a lot and fit in the running game. So I think he’s got a really good understanding of how to fit there. Nickels are going to have to fit in the run game, and so that was one of the things that we thought was a pretty good fit for us.”