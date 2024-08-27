Denver releases Samaje Perine, Tim Patrick in roster reduction to 53

Reports on Monday indicated that the Broncos were looking to trade running back Samaje Perine and receiver Tim Patrick.

Denver was not able to find a partner for either player and both were among the team’s Tuesday cuts to bring the roster down to 53 players.

The Broncos announced the club waived punter Trenton Gill; wide receivers Michael Bandy, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil; running back Tyler Badie; tight ends Hunter Kampmoyer and Thomas Yassmin; guards Nick Gargiulo and Will Sherman; tackle Demontrey Jacobs; defensive ends Elijah Garcia and Matt Henningsen; nose tackle Jordan Miller; outside linebackers Thomas Incoom and Dondrea Tillman; cornerbacks Quinton Newsome and Reese Taylor; and safety Tanner McCalister. Linebacker Durell Nchami was waived with an injury designation.

Along with Patrick and Perine, Denver released receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and David Sills, fullback Michael Burton, center Sam Mustipher, guard Calvin Throckmorton, and inside linebacker Jonas Griffith.

Linebacker Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means they will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

Cornerback Damaris Mathis was placed on injured reserve, but has been designated to return. He is eligible to start practicing after Week 4.