 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denver releases Samaje Perine, Tim Patrick in roster reduction to 53

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:52 PM

Reports on Monday indicated that the Broncos were looking to trade running back Samaje Perine and receiver Tim Patrick.

Denver was not able to find a partner for either player and both were among the team’s Tuesday cuts to bring the roster down to 53 players.

The Broncos announced the club waived punter Trenton Gill; wide receivers Michael Bandy, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil; running back Tyler Badie; tight ends Hunter Kampmoyer and Thomas Yassmin; guards Nick Gargiulo and Will Sherman; tackle Demontrey Jacobs; defensive ends Elijah Garcia and Matt Henningsen; nose tackle Jordan Miller; outside linebackers Thomas Incoom and Dondrea Tillman; cornerbacks Quinton Newsome and Reese Taylor; and safety Tanner McCalister. Linebacker Durell Nchami was waived with an injury designation.

Along with Patrick and Perine, Denver released receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and David Sills, fullback Michael Burton, center Sam Mustipher, guard Calvin Throckmorton, and inside linebacker Jonas Griffith.

Linebacker Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means they will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

Cornerback Damaris Mathis was placed on injured reserve, but has been designated to return. He is eligible to start practicing after Week 4.