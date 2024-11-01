 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Denzel Ward returns to practice for Browns

  
Published November 1, 2024 12:50 PM

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was back on the practice field on Friday.

Ward suffered the sixth confirmed concussion of his career in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens and he did not practice in the team’s first two sessions this week. Reporters at Friday’s practice noted that Ward was back on the field as the team closed out the practice week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Ward’s return to the field is one step toward clearing the concussion protocol and the team will release injury designations later on Friday that will provide more of an idea about how close he might be to getting a green light.

Guard Joel Bitonio (foot) also practiced after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Tight end David Njoku (ankle) sat out on Thursday before joining Ward and Bitonio on the field Friday.