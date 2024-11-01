Denzel Ward returns to practice for Browns

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was back on the practice field on Friday.

Ward suffered the sixth confirmed concussion of his career in last Sunday’s win over the Ravens and he did not practice in the team’s first two sessions this week. Reporters at Friday’s practice noted that Ward was back on the field as the team closed out the practice week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Ward’s return to the field is one step toward clearing the concussion protocol and the team will release injury designations later on Friday that will provide more of an idea about how close he might be to getting a green light.

Guard Joel Bitonio (foot) also practiced after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Tight end David Njoku (ankle) sat out on Thursday before joining Ward and Bitonio on the field Friday.