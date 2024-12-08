 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr has a left hand injury, may also have a concussion

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:53 PM

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi offered an update on quarterback Derek Carr’s condition after Sunday’s 14-11 win over the Giants.

Carr left the game in the fourth quarter and Rizzi said at his press conference that he suffered a left hand injury. Carr was also being evaluated for a concussion, but Rizzi said he did not know if Carr is in the protocol yet.

Carr was 20-of-31 for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before his injury.

Jake Haener replaced Carr for the Saints’ final offensive plays of the game. When Carr missed time earlier this season, Spencer Rattler, who was the third quarterback Sunday, started in his place.