Derek Carr has a left hand injury, may also have a concussion

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi offered an update on quarterback Derek Carr’s condition after Sunday’s 14-11 win over the Giants.

Carr left the game in the fourth quarter and Rizzi said at his press conference that he suffered a left hand injury. Carr was also being evaluated for a concussion, but Rizzi said he did not know if Carr is in the protocol yet.

Carr was 20-of-31 for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before his injury.

Jake Haener replaced Carr for the Saints’ final offensive plays of the game. When Carr missed time earlier this season, Spencer Rattler, who was the third quarterback Sunday, started in his place.