Derek Carr is the NFL’s first QB to lose to 31 teams, and he can make it all 32 this year

By losing to the Panthers on Sunday, Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr did something no quarterback has done before: He lost to his 31st different team.

Carr was one of 10 quarterbacks in NFL history who had lost to 30 different teams, and the Panthers were one of the two teams he still hadn’t lost to. Now he’s the first quarterback to 31.

The only team Carr hasn’t lost to is the Raiders, which is also the only team he has never played against because he played for them for most of his career. The Saints play the Raiders in Week 17, which means Carr will have a chance to make it a perfect 32 different teams that have beaten him.

Carr’s overall career record as a starting quarterback is 74-91 in the regular season and 0-1 in the postseason.

The nine quarterbacks who have lost to 30 different teams are Drew Bledsoe, Brett Favre, Jon Kitna, Drew Brees, Carson Palmer, Matt Hasselbeck, Alex Smith, Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan.

Although no NFL quarterback has ever lost to all 32 franchises, four quarterbacks in NFL history have beaten all 32 teams: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Drew Brees.