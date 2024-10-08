 Skip navigation
Derek Carr leaves with oblique injury

  
Published October 7, 2024 11:06 PM

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was injured with 9:32 remaining in Monday Night Football.

The Saints, down 23-13, went for it on fourth-and-8 at the Kansas City 41 when defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sent the house. With the Saints unable to block the eight rushers, Carr threw the ball deep to Mason Tipton, who couldn’t make the catch.

Carr took a lick from Chamarri Conner and immediately grabbed his side after hitting the ground.

Carr went into the sideline medical tent before heading inside for further evaluation. The Saints list him as questionable to return with an oblique injury.

With the score what it is, it seems unlikely Carr returns.

Jake Haener is the backup.

Carr is 18-of-28 for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Saints have ruled out defensive back Will Harris with a hamstring injury.