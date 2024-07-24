Derek Stingley involved in scuffle at Texans camp

It’s training camp season in the NFL and that means it is also training camp fight season.

The first one caught on video came in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Accounts from the session indicate that tight end Dalton Schultz got a little heated after contact by defensive back Jimmie Ward on wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Video on social media then shows cornerback Derek Stingley knock Schultz to the ground as he’s walking away and many players from both sides of the ball came together for a brief scuffle.

Things appeared to settle down quickly from there and it doesn’t seem like anything that will be an ongoing concern for the team.

It won’t be the last time that tempers flare during practices this summer. In addition to in-house squabbles, there will be a slew of joint practices in August and coaches have long warned against letting emotions get the best of players during all sessions because of the injury risk to them and others.