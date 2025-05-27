Derrick Brown taking part in Panthers OTAs

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown said last month that he doesn’t want to rush anything in his return from a torn meniscus and it appears he’s making good progress without pushing any faster than necessary.

Reporters at Carolina’s first OTA practice on Tuesday shared word that Brown was in uniform and wearing a helmet during the workout. Brown did not participate in all of the team’s drills, but the activity would seem to be a good sign that Brown will be able to get up to 100 percent well ahead of the start of the regular season.

Brown injured his knee in the first game of the 2024 season and missed the rest of the year.

Brown started 63 games in the previous four seasons and had 245 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two interceptions in those contests.