Derrick Henry, Demario Davis among five finalists for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

The NFL Players Association names a Community MVP for each week of the regular season and those players are eligible to be named the winner of the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

On Tuesday, the NFLPA announced five finalists for the award. They are Vikings defensive back Camryn Bynum, Saints linebacker Demario Davis, Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Colts center Ryan Kelly, and Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Bynum treated 25 children from the Minnesota area to a $100 shopping spree, dinner, and other prizes while Davis was honored for providing and helping construct 100 new beds at a Covenant House shelter for young people dealing with homelessness. Henry distributed 465 winter coats to elementary school students in Baltimore, Kelly provided pregnancy resources for hundreds of families, and Slayton organized a holiday event for dozens of families in need in December.

All five finalists will receive a $10,000 donation to their foundation or the charity of their choice. The winner, who will be named in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl next month, will receive an additional $100,000 donation.